BERNARD 'BUD' CURTIS Bernard 'Bud' Curtis passed away February 19, 2019 in Pahrump, Nev. He was born January 5, 1939 in Philadelphia, Pa. He moved to Pahrump in 1992. Bud Served Honorably in the U.S. Army for 18 years as M.P. He enjoyed traveling to Mexico and all 50 U.S. States and enjoyed taking cruises with his wife. He also took pleasure in being an ornery old cuss. Bud was beloved by all who knew him. He loved singing and enjoyed karaoke at Who's Dunes with his friends. He was a well known musician and lead singer of the Bud Curtis County Music Band, who played in many venues in Pahrump. Bud is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; son, Kenneth Bernard (Kim) Curtis; daughter, Judian Cookie Curtis; sister, Patricia Bolte; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Wright, Theresa Cimino, and Kathleen Mcintire; nephews, Bill & Michael Conners, as well as numerous other nieces & nephews; grandchildren, Cameron & Mitchell Morris and Jordan & Daniel Laich. Celebration of Life to be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, sing a country song and raise your glass in memory.