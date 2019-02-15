Resources More Obituaries for BETTY MELAND Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BETTY ZANE MELAND

Obituary Flowers BETTY ZANE MELAND Betty Zane Meland, 90, of Pahrump, formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas. She was born December 25, 1928 in Goss, Mo. Betty was the daughter of Curtis Eugene and Erma Josephine Utterback Aylor. She married Travis Clifton August 3, 1945 in Paris, Mo. He proceded her in death in 1963. She later married Albert James Meland May 21, 1966 in Sunrise Beach, Mo. He preceded her in death in 1991. Betty enjoyed arts and crafts especially crocheting. and she loved to travel. She enjoyed her friends and time spent at the casinos. Betty was employed as a bookkeeper for the City in Shoshone, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, a son, Michael Lutz, and two grandsons, Jordan Lutz and Kelly Birdsill. Betty is survived by her son, Russell Lutz (Della Sue) of Hutchinson, Kan.; daughter, Shelley Birdsill (Willie) of Clarksville, Tenn.; son, Alan Meland of Pahrump; six grandchildren, Travis Lutz, Timothy Lutz, Michael Lutz, Crystal Thompson, Betsy Birdsill, Darren Smith; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Donna Aylor of Monnet, Mo.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date at Greenmount Cemetery of Belleville, Ill. Possible memorial in Pahrump at a future date. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries