BONNIE BAKER Bonnie Sue Baker passed away suddenly May 14, 2019 and was an eleven year resident of Pahrump. She was born March 25, 1955, raised, and educated in Dayton, Ohio. After her high school graduation, Bonnie married her first husband, John Steele. She became an R.N. and he became a professional D.J. They moved to northern Virginia where they divorced in the mid 90's. Bonnie was reputed to be one of the best I.C.U. nurses Fairfax and Reston Hospital Centers ever had. She went on to install, operate, and train employees on the Meditech computer system. Bonnie was always available to share her vast medical knowledge with anyone who asked. She married the love of her life, Joseph, in 2000 and stayed married to him until her death. She was a 30-year member of Beta Sigma Phi, a women's service sorority. Bonnie and Joseph loved, rescued, and gave life homes to many dogs and cats. Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; father, Richard; and brother, Kenny. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; brother, Ed Bowman; sister, Jill Neace; her beloved Yorkie and constant companion, Lexie; and fellow cancer survivor and best friend, Cindy Moody and her family. An Angel has returned to heaven, but we remember her warm smile and gentle nature. Her family requests donations in her name be made to Desert Horizon Animal Shelter. Services pending. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on May 24, 2019