CARL EDWARD WEST Carl Edward West, age 74, ran joyously through the gates of heaven Thursday July 18, 2019. Carl was born November 4, 1944 in Williams West, Virginia to the late Ernest and Rebecca West. He was a 1962 graduate of North High School. He was preceded in death by his son, James West. Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Joan Marie West; daughters, Kathryn (Tracy) Weathers and Marjorie West; son, Carl (Danielle) Edward West, Jr.; step-children, Melissa (Jude) Mendoza-Hurin, Michael Shaner, and Melanie Shaner-McColgan; 12 grandchildren, and seven step-grandchildren. Carl was one of seven siblings. Clifford West (deceased), William (Philomena-deceased) West, Paul (Sherry) West, June (Samuel) Barker, Melvin (Carolyn) West, and John (Lauren) West. Carl was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He also worked many years as a carpenter and welder. Carl was an avid jokester. He loved to make everyone laugh or smile, whether family, friend, or stranger. He was a wonderful dancer and beautiful singer who loved karaoke. He always stood firmly in his beliefs, especially in Christ. Carl will be greatly missed, but his legacy will remain with everyone he knew and loved. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pahrump Moose Lodge 808, 1100 E.Second St., Pahrump, Nev. 89048. Entrusted to the care of Lee Funeral Home.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Aug. 9, 2019