CAROL EILEEN SIRNES Carol Eileen Sirnes, 85, of Goldfield, Nevada passed away on Feb. 10, 2019 at Martha's House Senior Home in Las Vegas. She was born May 22, 1933 in Lancaster, Ohio to Edgar and Cora Stoneburner. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Svein 'Slim' Sirnes, whom she married on the balcony of the Goldfield Hotel on Dec. 27th, 1994. Carol led a very full, happy life in Goldfield as a free-lance writer and court reporter for the Tonopah Times, the Burro Express, and other local newspapers. She was active in the Goldfield Historical Society and Goldfield Days, Nevada Test Site Protests, traveling to Art Car shows with Slim, meeting politicians and proudly showing off Goldfield to everyone. She enjoyed being an extra in films made in Goldfield. She loved gardening and could grow anything. Her favorite flowers were her Sunflowers. She was well known for baking pumpkin bread for Goldfield residents in the fall. Carol is survived by her sisters, Jeanette Gerhart and Marlene Smith; her children, Debra Eshbaugh, Corinna Ovington, Malani Hope, Kelly Wolfe, and John Rogers; also bonus daughters, Sharon Sirnes Artlip and Nadiah Sirnes Beekun; as well as two nephews, 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held at Randy Main's The Palace, corner of Crook and Sundog (Hwy. 95) Goldfield, Nev. on March 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial Contributions can be made to Goldfield Historical Society, PO Box 393, Goldfield, NV 89013 Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Feb. 22, 2019