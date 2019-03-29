Resources More Obituaries for CATHY OLIVA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CATHY OLIVA

Obituary Flowers CATHY LEE OLIVA Cathy Lee Oliva passed away March 21, 2019 in Pahrump at age 68. She was born January 16, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minn. Cathy previously lived in Las Vegas before living in Pahrump for 7 years. Cathy was known for always having a sweet smile on her face. She was a retired teacher in Minneapolis and Las Vegas. Quilting was a favorite hobby and she also loved fishing, camping, traveling and anything outdoors in general. A Yellow Stone trip was planned before she passed, but her long time boyfriend, Austin, will make that trip to spend time remembering her. Cathy is survived by Austin and her five siblings of Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Services will be held April 6 @ 1 p.m., 1591 N. Lola Lane. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries