CONSUETO "CONNIE" MELOW Connie Melow, 95, passed away June 22, 2019 in Pahrump. She was born March 27, 1924 in Salinas, Calif. She lived in Los Angeles for 83 years before spending her last 12 years in Pahrump with her daughter, Janet Martinez. Connie was Catholic, loved her trees, fruit trees and roses. She also loved the Big Band Era Swing music. Connie is survived by her daughter, Janet T. Martinez of Pahrump, and her grandson, Matthew A. Martinez of Pasadena, Calif. Connie's interment took place on July 17, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at the Calvery Cemetery, East Los Angeles.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Aug. 2, 2019