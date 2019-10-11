Home

CRAIG ALLEN ZWEBER


1959 - 2019
CRAIG ALLEN ZWEBER Obituary
CRAIG ALLEN ZWEBER Craig Allen Zweber, 60, passed into eternal life on Sept. 30, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born July 20, 1959 in St. Paul, Minn. to Gregory & Harriet Zweber. He grew up in Minnesota and Stanley, N.D.. Craig moved to Pahrump in 2010 and made many friends. Craig was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his sisters, Cheryl (Larry) Labrecque and Sharon Zweber of Pahrump. He will be greatly missed by all family and friends. No Services will be held.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Oct. 11, 2019
