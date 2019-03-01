Resources More Obituaries for DARLENE BORGMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DARLENE M. BORGMAN

Obituary Flowers DARLENE M. BORGMAN Celebration of Life Services for Darlene M. Borgman will be held on Sat., April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ragan United Methodist Church in Ragan, Neb. with Miss Rebecca Borgman officiating. Following the service, a time for fellowship and luncheon will be served at the church. A private family inurnment will be held prior to the service at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege, Neb. Darlene Mary Borgman, of Pahrump, passed away on Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 at Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas. Darlene was born May 6, 1945 at the Brewster Hospital in Holdrege, to John Henry and Frieda Margaret (Mennenga) Borgman. She graduated from Ragan High School with the class of 1963. She later moved to Pahrump, where she worked in the accounting department for the Saddle West Casino. Darlene's hobbies included ceramics, counted cross-stitch, collecting stuffed teddy bears, and loved participating musically in her church praise team. She was a faithful member of the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Pahrump. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John Herman Borgman. She leaves to celebrate her life; her sister-in-law, Elaine Borgman of Alma; nephews, Steven (Leigh) Borgman of Wilcox, Scott (Sarah) Borgman of Platte Center, Neb., and Stewart Borgman and his significant other, Jenny Schneider of Bladen, Neb.; many great-nieces and great-nephews; along with a host of other relatives and friends.There will be no visitation, the family is honoring Darlene's wish for cremation. Due to family allergies, the family request no fresh flowers. A memorial has been established in Darlene's honor, and kindly suggested to The Safe Center in Kearney, Neb. or the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church Praise Team in Pahrump. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home of Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries