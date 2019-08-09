|
DAVID ROBERT ERWIN David Robert Erwin, 58, of Pahrump, passed away July 20, 2019. He was born Sept. 8, 1960. David was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Erwin of Pahrump. He is survived by his beloved wife, Connie; mother, Sandra Polson of Pahrump; father, Bobby (Dee) Erwin of Las Vegas; brothers, Gary (Donna) Erwin of Granbury, Texas, Randy (Donna) Erwin of Las Vegas; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. A memorial service will be held August 17 at 11:00 a.m. Heritage Bible Church, 3061 E. Heritage Dr., Pahrump. Lunch will follow at Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 NV-160, Pahrump. All who know & love the family are welcome to attend.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Aug. 9, 2019