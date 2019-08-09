Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Bible Church
3061 E. Heritage Dr.
Pahrump, NV
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Bob Ruud Community Center
150 NV-160
Pahrump, NV
DAVID ROBERT ERWIN


1960 - 2019
DAVID ROBERT ERWIN Obituary
DAVID ROBERT ERWIN David Robert Erwin, 58, of Pahrump, passed away July 20, 2019. He was born Sept. 8, 1960. David was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Erwin of Pahrump. He is survived by his beloved wife, Connie; mother, Sandra Polson of Pahrump; father, Bobby (Dee) Erwin of Las Vegas; brothers, Gary (Donna) Erwin of Granbury, Texas, Randy (Donna) Erwin of Las Vegas; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. A memorial service will be held August 17 at 11:00 a.m. Heritage Bible Church, 3061 E. Heritage Dr., Pahrump. Lunch will follow at Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 NV-160, Pahrump. All who know & love the family are welcome to attend.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Aug. 9, 2019
