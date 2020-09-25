DEBBIE L. PEREA Debbie L. Perea passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born in 1951 in Ohio. Debbie married Rueben C. Perea in 1979 and lived many years in Colorado and California with her husband and sons before becoming a resident of Pahrump for the last 20 years. Debbie enjoyed reading, crafting, knitting, painting and restoring garden ornaments. She loved her family deeply and cherished her Pahrump family of friends. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Joanne Mayfield and husband, Rueben C. Perea. She is survived by her sons, Shawn (Karen), Joe (Cindy) and Tony (Danielle) and six grandchildren. Debbie will be remembered with an intimate family service at Pahrump Family Mortuary and a celebration of life remembrance at her residence, Saturday, October 3, 2020.





