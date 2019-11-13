|
DEBBRA LEE HICKE Debbie Hicke, a 12-year resident of Pahrump from Simi Valley, Calif., passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Debbie was born October 31, 1946 in Worthington, Minn. She was preceded in death by her son Tony; parents, Donald and Dorothy Habeck and brother, Don. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dave; daughter, Tina; grandchildren, Tyler, Allanah, Haley, and Ashley; sister, Sharon and numerous nephews and nieces. At her request, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at another time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Nathan Adelson Hospice at 2270 Commercial Drive, Pahrump, NV 89048.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Nov. 13, 2019