Obituary Flowers DEBORAH LYNN CHIRPKA Deborah 'Debi' Lynn (Williams) Chirpka passed away March 4, 2019 in Las Vegas. She was born February 2, 1958 in Pasadena, Calif. Debi moved to Pahrump in 1995. She was a member of the Covenant Lighthouse Church where she worked fearlessly as Women's Pastor, Worship Leader, Treasurer and Advocate for women. Debi was also a Reverant Servant for Jesus at New Hope Fellowship. She was well known in the community and very much loved by those who knew her. Debi is preceded in death by the love of her life, Jim Williams, in 2011. And her parents. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jaime (Seth) Hazuga; grandchildren, Austin Gardner & Chastity (Joseph) Joos; one great-grandchild; brothers, Tom & Andrew Dennis; 'Mom', Patrice Williams; her church family and multitude of friends and family. Celebration of Life will be held at Covenant Lighthouse Church. Please call Nancy at 775-513-5761 for more information. Entrusted to the care of Lee Funeral Home. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries