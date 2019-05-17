Resources More Obituaries for DELORES HARR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DELORES HARR

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers DELORES HARR Delores "Dee" Harr left this world on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, after a brief illness. She lived in Pahrump for almost 20 years. She was a very spunky, young 80-year old. She was born Dec. 6, 1938 in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. She loved playing bingo and shopping, both of which she did on a regular basis. She was predeceased by her husband, Terry Harr. She is survived by her son Philip North and his wife Lynn of Yukon, Okla., and many friends who will miss her bright smile and quick wit. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on May 17, 2019