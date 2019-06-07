Resources More Obituaries for DON FRIESEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DON FRIESEN

Obituary Flowers DON FRIESEN Don Friesen, 84, of Pahrump passed away May 19, 2019 on his 63rd wedding anniversary. He was a loving husband and father. Don has five adult children living in Canada. He enjoyed living in Pahrump for the past 17 years. Don came to the U.S. to help repair phone lines in California in the late 1990's and hurricane relief in Florida and New Orleans. He was a member of the RCMP Auxiliary and won first place in a combat shoot competition. He was a successful hockey and baseball coach. He loved his German shepherd, Sasha, and she misses him dearly. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, five children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Memorial to be held at a later date. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on June 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries