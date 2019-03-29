|
|
|
DONALD FRANKLIN WILDE, SR. Donald Franklin Wilde, Sr., 83, passed away March 20, 2019 in Pahrump. He was born Dec. 20, 1935 in Saukeville, Wis. Donald previously lived in Grass Valley, Calif.. before residing in Pahrump for 16 years. He enjoyed playing music, hunting, fishing and being with his family. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Elizabeth Wilde and his brother, Richard Wilde, all of Saukeville, Wis. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Wilde; sons, James Wilde and Donald Wilde, Jr. all of Pahrump; daughters, Patricia (Dennis) Meisinger of Auburn, Calif., Pam (Ernie) Vasquez of Klamath Falls, Ore., Terry Ivie and Theresa Nelson of Nampa, Idaho, Debra (Mike) Coffey of Grass Valley, Calif., Dawn (Steve) Watts of Kuna, Idaho, and Cindy (David) Moss of Blackfoot, Idaho. Services will be held at the Pahrump Valley Mortuary March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 29, 2019
