DONNA LEE LADUKE Donna Lee Laduke, of Pahrump, passed away peacefully March 15, 2019 at 76 years old. Donna Lee was born Sept. 24, 1942 in Albany N.Y. She moved to Las Vegas in 1964 and then moved to Pahrump in 1998. Donna Lee always kept busy. She was a team member of the SCCA for many years. She loved to race her own car. She loved working with and being around all kinds of people. But Real estate was her passion. Donna Lee is survived by her daughters, Donna Dilella and Patti Hamlin (Bob); son, Peter Dilella (Joann); grandchildren, Trish Dilella, William Messenger (Amber); great grandchild, Caleb Messenger. There will be no services.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 29, 2019
