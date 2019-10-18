|
DOREEN BOSWELL Doreen Boswell, 61, passed away August 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born March 6, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. Doreen worked as a nail technician for 25 years, and was a supervisor for the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center before retiring in 2014. Doreen lived in Pahrump for 25 years. She was an avid dog lover who named her dog Lucifer. Doreen enjoyed cruises, reading and spending time with her daughter; when her daughter was not driving her crazy. (My mother was my best friend, confidant, and my world.) Doreen is preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Bixier of Pahrump. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah F. Warren of Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal shelter or foundation of your choice.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Oct. 18, 2019