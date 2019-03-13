Resources More Obituaries for FREDERICK FALKENSTEIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? FREDERICK FALKENSTEIN

Obituary Flowers FREDERICK ADOLPH FALKENSTEIN, JR. Frederick Adolph Falkenstein, Jr. of Pahrump went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on March 5, 2019. Fred was born on March 22, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pa. to parents Fred and Eleanor Falkenstein. He graduated from Murrell Dobbins Vocational High School, then soon entered the United States Air Force where he served for ten years. After his service, he went to work for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for 33 years. Fred was a Boy Scout leader for almost ten years and he has always been active in his churches, including Saved by Grace Lutheran in Pahrump. Fred is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of 57 years; sister , Virginia Alvord of Pennsylvania; son , Daniel of Tennessee; daughter, Dawn (husband Troy) of Illinois; daughter , Deena (husband Randy) of Nevada; daughter, Dana (husband Troy) of Florida. Fred had five grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Hanna, Reed and Alex. Fred was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Saved by Grace Lutheran Church located at 6341 S. Hawkins Way, Pahrump, NV 89041. Service to be officiated by Pastor John Biggs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saved by Grace Lutheran Church. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries