Obituary Flowers GARY THOMAS LUSK Gary Thomas Lusk, 62, passed away Feb. 25, 2019. Gary was born March 10, 1956 in San Diego, Calif. He lived in many different locations throughout his life and spent his final days here in Pahrump. Gary is preceded in death by his brother, Joe. He is survived by his sisters, Suzan & Dianna; brother, Brian; children, Tamara, Timothy, Kevin, Jalynn, & step-daughter, Brittany. He has 12 Grandchildren and one on the way; three great-grand-children on the way. Gary has many extended family members and many close friends. He will be greatly missed by all. Mr. Lusk was a free spirit, independent thinker, and lived an adventurous life! He is at peace now, a new guardian angel flying high protecting his family and friends. RIP Gary, we will miss you! Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 13, 2019