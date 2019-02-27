|
GWEN LYNN BROEDER Gwen Lynn Broeder, 79, passed away at home, in Pahrump, on February 21, 2019 surrounded by family. Gwen was born in Milwaukee, Wis. March 10, 1939. She is the daughter of Al and Evelyn (Eve) Jacobs. Gwen graduated from Janesville High School, class of 1957. Gwen retired from various office administration jobs. Gwen's true passion and talent was her love of family, painting and art. Gwen is survived by her husband of 62 wonderful years, Jack Broeder; three children, Cindy Jenni, Jacqueline (Jackie) Dunne, Ervin (Skip); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two stepsisters, Peggy Tweet and Candace (Candy) Buckner. No service will be held per Gwen's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Comfort Hospice care of Pahrump, 2201 E. Postal Dr. 89048
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Feb. 27, 2019
