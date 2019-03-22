|
HUGH WILLIAM JOLLEY Hugh William Jolley: Sunrise, August 30, 1954 in Chattanooga, Tenn.; Sunset, March 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Hugh was a Navy Veteran. He lived in Vernon, Albama before residing in Pahrump for 1.5 years. Hugh was the owner of The Ole' Survivalist Paracord. He was a Christian man who is with the Lord now. Hugh is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Wesley & Elizabeth Jolley from Dayton, Tenn., and his sister, Patricia Magee of Dayton, Tenn. Hugh is survived by his wife, Valerie Jolley of Pahrump; sister, Janice "Kay" Michael Walsh of Beaufort, S.C.; son, Billy (Katelyne) Jolley of Vernon, Ala.; daughter, Kelley Browning of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother-in-law, Ralph Vaccaro of Pahrump. Celebration of His Life will be held at It Is Finished Ministries, 2301 Winery Rd. on March 26, 2019 @ 6 p.m.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 22, 2019
