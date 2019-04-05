Resources More Obituaries for JAMES CUMMINS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JAMES JEAN CUMMINS Jr.

JAMES JEAN CUMMINS, JR. Jimmy Jean Cummins, Jr. was born last child and only son to James and Linda Graham Cummins Dec. 5, 1969 in San Bernardino, Calif. With his biological father passing shortly after his birth, Linda married Tommie Joe Chapman and Jimmy was raised in North Las Vegas before moving to Pahrump in 1980. Jimmy worked various jobs, living in San Bernardino and Bullhead City, Ariz. for a few years but always returning to Southern Nevada. Jimmy passed Feb. 20, 2019 after a short cancer battle. He is proceeded in death by his biological father, James Jean, Sr.; step-father and mother Tommie Joe and Linda Christine (Graham Cummins Chapman Parker); and Uncle, Randy Chandler. He is survived by his only sister and brother-in-law, Clay and Kristi O'Laughlin of Kekaha, Hawaii; and nephews, Joseph and Cindy Clugston of San Diego, Calif., Nathan Clugston of Wash. State; and ex-wife, Jackie Cummins of Pahrump. Jimmy's family will say their goodbyes in a private gathering. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Apr. 5, 2019