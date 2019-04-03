Resources More Obituaries for JEFF POMIJE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JEFF POMIJE

Obituary Flowers JEFF POMIJE Jeff Pomije, born March 5, 1955, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Darlene, and his brother Mark. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Deanna; son, Taylor; step-son, Nate Cadlo; brothers, Steve and Randy. Jeff was born in Chicago, Ill. and grew up in Janesville, Wis. Jeff taught school for 25 years. He spoke very highly of the little "buddies". Jeff was a one of kind storyteller and told many stories of their many antics. He enjoyed golfing and fishing at Dimmers cabin. Jeff will be missed by his many, many friends and his loving family members. A memorial service for Jeff will be held at their home, 630 Garden Lane, Pahrump, April 7 at 2:00 p.m. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries