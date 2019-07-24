|
|
|
JOAN ROSEMARY KENNEDY Joan Rosemary Kennedy, 91, of Pahrump, died peacefully in the arms of the Lord on June 21, 2019, at The Heights of Summerlin, a Genesis Healthcare facility in Las Vegas, Nev. Born on March 14, 1928 in Yiewsley Parish, County of Middlesex, England, she was predeceased by her parents, Roland Charles and Kathleen Friend Lambert of England; two sisters, Sylvia B. Lambert of Phoenix, Ariz., and Cecilia M. Bell of Glasgow, Scotland; her brother, Ronald G.M. Lambert of Leeds, England; and her late husband of fifty-two years, Reginald S. Kennedy of London, England. Joan was a homemaker living in Pahrump with her husband, Reginald, enjoying the easy pace of life coupled with the freedom to travel from time-to-time in their RV. She and Reginald loved the sun and often traveled to Southern California and other parts of the Southwest until a few years before his passing in 1997. Joan then settled down into an apartment in Pahrump, learned how to drive and spent her days visiting with friends, reading and knitting wool caps that were donated to the Seaman's Church Institute in New York City for sailors who needed them. Survivors include her son, David and his wife Joanne of New Jersey; grandson, Daniel Kennedy of New York; granddaughter, Julia Claire Kennedy of Delaware; and several nieces and their families in England; her good friend lovingly cared for and assisted Joan in the last several years of her life.Many of Joan's friends from St. Martin's also provided comfort through their visits and their emotional support in recent years. The family gives them, and everyone else who supported Joan, their greatest and warmest gratitude. A Celebration of Life service followed by the scattering of ashes will be held at 10:00 a.m. July 28, 2019 at St. Martin's in the Desert Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene Street, Pahrump. Reception to follow in the church Parish Hall.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on July 24, 2019