JOANN MCCALLA Joann McCalla, 86, passed away May 6, 2019. She was born in Ohio on July 8, 1932 and the last of five siblings to pass. Joann was married for 60 years to her high school sweetheart, Larry, and had three sons, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was a Nurse's Aide and a Dental Assistant. In 1991, Joann retired from Nursing in California. She was a member of the Church of Christ since 1956, a 25-year member of the Moose Lodge from which she received her 20-year pin and a proud member of two Red Hat groups. Joann loved to travel and visited 12 countries and saw most of the United States. Her hobby was photography, and she loved to take pictures of sunrises and sunsets. Church services will be held at the Grandview Cemetery, 5441 Vicki Ann, Pahrump, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on May 17, 2019