JOEL FINKELSTEIN Joel Finkelstein, 65, formerly of Pahrump, Novato Calif, and Phila passed peacefully on Feb 16, 2019 following chronic illnesses. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ester Annie Aikens Finkelstein. Joel leaves behind his six children, Travis, Makayla Howard, Eugene, Dylan Howard, Destiny, and Preston; two sisters, brother in laws, and extended family. Joel was known for his hardy laugh and a dedicated animal lover who rescued dogs, cats, chickens, and a potbelly pig. He had a big heart and always had room for one more creature. Joel settled in Tucson July 2018 after living in Pahrump for 12 years. He was thrilled to be with all his children. He will be remembered as a gentle, kind soul; but, most of all, he genuinely loved all his children and was proud of their successes. Condolences may be sent to the Finkelstein family, 5539 E Fairmount, Tucson AZ 85712. Donations in Joel's memory may be sent to JFCS, 4301 E. Fifth St, Tucson, AZ 85711, or Interfaith Community Services, 2820 W. Ina Rd. Tucson, AZ 85741 Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Feb. 27, 2019