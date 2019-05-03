Services Memorial service 5:30 PM Lee Funeral Home 720 Buol Lane Pahrump , NV View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for JOHN CASTORNIA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN H. CASTORNIA

JOHN H. CASTORINA John H. Castorina, 77, of Pahrump, passed away April 14, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. John was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1942 to Alfredo and Nevart (Sissian) Castorina, the youngest of three children. John grew up in an Armenian neighborhood in Addis Ababa with his family. John's father died in WWII and he and his sisters were raised by their mother. John was very outgoing and worked in the sales department of the family lumber company. John soon realized he was a born salesman. John decided to move to America after finishing school in 1962 and enlisted in the Army in 1963. He served 2 years based in Colorado as a heavy vehicle driver during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged in 1965 as Private First Class, having earned a good conduct medal. Upon leaving the Army, John moved to Michigan to live with his mother, sister and her family. Within 2 weeks of leaving the service, John met the love of his life, Janet (Schoenhals) Castorina. John and Janet married in 1967 and John became stepfather to her three young children who he loved as his own. During this time, John worked for a furniture company as a mover, enjoyed going out dancing, and discovered his love of a great American pastime: bowling. In 1968, John began working at J.L. Hudson Dept. Store where he excelled as a furniture salesman for the next 13 years. John and Janet welcomed their new daughter in 1970 and their new son in 1971. In the mid 70's they flew to Las Vegas for a short vacation, and during that trip bought some land in Pahrump with plans to move there one day with the younger kids. In the summer of 1981, they made the move , and John immediately began studying for his real estate license. John definitely found his occupational niche in real estate and made many friends. His favorite pastimes were bowling, playing cards and board games with family, going out to eat and dance, and some gambling. John loved people and was a funny, witty, loyal friend to many. He was a loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather. He loved to dance and was often seen displaying his moves when happy and celebrating. John also loved to cook for family and friends. John was preceded in death by his father, Alfredo; his mother, Nevart; his sisters, Adriana and Victoria. He is survived by his ex-wife Janet; five children, Donna, Debra, Brian, Angela, and David; nephew, Robert; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 pm on Friday May 10, 2019 at Lee Funeral Home, 720 Buol Lane, Pahrump, NV 89048. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to some of John's favorite charities, such as The American Legion and The s Project. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on May 3, 2019