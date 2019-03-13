|
|
|
JOSEPH WILLIAM VERHOLTZ III Joseph William Verholtz III, 58, passed away February 28, 2019 in Pahrump. He was born November 3, 1960 in Longbeach, Calif. He lived in Pahrump for 16 years and previously in Apache Junction, Ariz. Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary Verholtz; his daughter, Kelly Verholtz; son, Joseph Verholtz IV; daughter, Annastasia Verholtz; son, James Verholtz; mother, Rita Verholtz; and six sisters; and his six grandchildren.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 13, 2019
