JOYCE M. KIMBALL Joyce M. Kimball, 78, passed away Jan. 30, 2019 in Pahrump. She was born Jan. 7, 1941 in Fitchburg, Mass. She was an LPN in Fitchburg and in Ocala, Florida. Upon returning to Massachusetts, she became secretary & bookkeeper at her family's business, Kimball Clothiers, Leominster, Mass. Joyce followed her sister, Carolyn, out west and had a short residency in Arizona and moved to Pahrump in 2005. She loved playing bingo with her sister and many friends about town. She was a long time member of the Red Hats. Joyce is predeceased by her father, Lester Kimball, and her mother, Cecile (Moquin) Kimball, both of Fitchburg. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn A. Mauch of Pahrump, and her brother, Bruce F. Kimball of Fitchburg, Mass. A memorial service will be held on March 27, 2019 at 12:00 pm, Coyote's Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd., Pahrump. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her favorite charity, Dana Farber Cancer/Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 20, 2019