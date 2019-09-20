|
JUDITH ANN LANDRAU Judi Ann Landrau passed away August 23, 2019 in Pahrump. She was born August 2, 1947 in Passaic, N.J. Judi retired in 2011 as Office Manager of Speedy Cash after 12 years of service. She is preceeded in death by her parents, Henry & Janet Hoodiman; her husband, Louis Landrau; sister Jeanne (Vincent) Tumelli. Judi is survived by her daughter, Jill LoBosco (Louis Gipprich); sons, Louis J. Landrau, III and Jonathan Henri Landrau (Tracy Manning); four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Henry Hoodiman, Jr. (Bobbie Hoodiman). There will be a graveside service September 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, 89123.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Sept. 20, 2019