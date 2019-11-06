|
Kay Lyn (nee Petty) Haggard passed away on October 22, 2019 in the care of hospice. Kay was born August 23, 1943 to Arnold H. and Elizabeth (Roberts) Petty in Cedar City, Utah and was one of twelve children in a very close family. Kay was married and divorced once; she had no children though she had nieces and nephews who were very fond of her. Kay was well known in Pahrump, Nevada, where she made her final home and also made a wide circle of friends. Forthright and funny, she will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings--it is certain that she is glad to have that separation at an end. She loved and missed them all, every day. Her family would like to thank VN Senior Care for their efforts to make her last days happy and peaceful and safe; and also thank her long time friends Russ and Fern for visiting her so often while she was in care. Services will be private.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Nov. 6, 2019