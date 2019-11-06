Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Haggard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Lyn Haggard


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Lyn Haggard Obituary
Kay Lyn (nee Petty) Haggard passed away on October 22, 2019 in the care of hospice. Kay was born August 23, 1943 to Arnold H. and Elizabeth (Roberts) Petty in Cedar City, Utah and was one of twelve children in a very close family. Kay was married and divorced once; she had no children though she had nieces and nephews who were very fond of her. Kay was well known in Pahrump, Nevada, where she made her final home and also made a wide circle of friends. Forthright and funny, she will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings--it is certain that she is glad to have that separation at an end. She loved and missed them all, every day. Her family would like to thank VN Senior Care for their efforts to make her last days happy and peaceful and safe; and also thank her long time friends Russ and Fern for visiting her so often while she was in care. Services will be private.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -