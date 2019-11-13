|
|
|
KENNETH WILLIAM ACTON Kenneth William Acton was born June 26, 1940 in Anadarko, Okla. and passed away October 26, 2019 in Pahrump at the age of 79. He was a 20-year resident. He attended Buena Park High School in California where he excelled in sports and met many friends that he kept in contact with until his passing. Kenneth was responsible for some of the most creative attractions that are still well known worldwide, most notably, the JAWS attraction at Universal Studios in California. He was an original entrepreneur, creative genius, inspired many, stubborn as a mule, and always good for a joke. He proudly served in the Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Hub and Jessie Acton, and his daughter, Julie Kassien. Kenneth leaves behind his wife of 36 years , Brenda Acton; sons, Scott Acton and Kenny Acton; daughters, Randi Wyatt and Aimee (Patrick) Atkinson; 11 grandchildren. He will be desperately missed by his friends and loved ones. There are no services scheduled.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Nov. 13, 2019