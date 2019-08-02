|
LISA FELLOWS DOWELL Lisa Fellows Dowell, age 51, passed peacefully on July 16, 2019 at home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, surrounded by her family and love, after a 9 1/2-year battle with stage 4 liver cancer. Beautiful Lisa was born on March 30, 1968, in Sacramento, California, the daughter of Pahrump residents Larry R. and Virginia G. Fellows. Lisa loved life, especially her love for the beach and being in the sun when not with her kids finding sharks teeth on the beach or spoiling her grandkids. She enjoyed her love of working as an Orthodontic Technician and being able to help others have a smile as Perfect and Beautiful as hers. Lisa is survived by her Parents; her husband, Terry M. Dowell; her daughter, Nalani B. Dowell-DeSmith of San Antonio, Texas; her son, Terry M. Dowell II of Colorado Springs; sister, Bernadette Fellows of California; and her grandchildren, John Robert DeSmith and Victoria James DeSmith. At her request, a memorial service will be held in September, 2019 for the family to return her ashes to the seas in Haleiwa, Hawaii where the start of our beautiful family began, and Lisa's love for the beach and ocean, Never End.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Aug. 2, 2019