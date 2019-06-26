Services Graveside service 11:00 AM Panaca Cemetery Panaca , NV View Map Resources More Obituaries for LOLA NEILSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LOLA FEE NEILSON

1921 - 2019 Obituary Flowers LOLA VEE NEILSON Lola Vee Neilson, a long-time resident of Pahrump, passed away June 20, 2019. She was born February 7, 1921 to Edward Alfred Cripps and Majorie Pearl Elliker Cripps. Lola, the eldest of nine children was raised in Enterprise, Utah, where she enjoyed playing school sports--especially softball and basketball. Later in life, she became a league bowler for 38 years; twice she represented Nevada in the Senior National Bowling Championships. She bowled until she was 95 years old with a high score game of 244, when she was legally blind. The best part of bowling was the many good friends she made. She loved her bowling buddies very much. Lola was married 75 years to her sweetheart, James, who died in 2013. She was also preceded in death by a baby daughter, Bernice; six brothers; grandson, Michael Shands; four brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law. She is survived by her children, LaBerta (John) Schellhase ; Janet (Oscar) Roberts; Melvin and Linda (Ron) Hager; 16 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; and 46 great-great grandchildren; her dear sister, Ada Butcher of Carlin, Nev.; brother Dick (Ruth) Judd of Cedar City, Utah; brother-in-law, Donald Neilson; sisters-in-law, Wanda (Bob) McCrosky, Mary Carson, and Peggy (Tom) Rowe. Lola's loving and gentle manner will be missed by many. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at the Panaca Cemetery in Panaca, Nev. The family expresses their gratitude to friends and professionals for her tender care. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on June 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries