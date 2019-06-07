|
LORETTA MARIE ROFF Loretta Marie Roff, 81, passed away June 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born May 1, 1938 in Norwalk, Conn. She lived in Bay Point, Calif. for 25 years before living in Pahrump for 1.5 years. Loretta loved volunteering at church and schools, and she loved garage sales. She was gifted at crotcheting and knitting. Loretta was an in-home caregiver until she retired in 2005. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Napoleon Girouard of Connecticut; mother, Edith Gertrude Girouard of Bay Point, Calif.; brother, Edward Lawrence Girouard of Milliken, Colo. Loretta is survived by her sons, Raymond H. Steeves and Lawrence M. Steeves of Pahrump; son, Edward L. Steeves of Bay Point, Calif.; son Johnny G. Poston of Ceres, Calif.; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of life was previously held.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on June 7, 2019
