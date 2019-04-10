Resources More Obituaries for MARTHA THOMPSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARTHA "MOLLY" THOMPSON

Obituary Flowers MARTHA "MOLLY" THOMPSON Martha "Molly" Thompson passed away March 29, 2019. She was born in Phoenix, Ariz. Feb. 27, 1951 to Caroline and Arthur Bailey, who preceded her in death. She graduated in Phoenix from South Mountain High and thereafter was a proud homemaker. Molly leaves behind her loving husband, Evan Thompson III, and his children, Thomas (Bonny) Wood, Kristen Wood, Evan (Diane) Thompson IV, Erianedd (Alton) Oser, Eugene (Alma) Thompson, Elliott (Shazzel) Thompson, Elan (Tamra) Thompson, Oliver Thompson, Ryne (Claudia) Thompson, and Elspeth Thompson. Molly had two sisters, Emily Lilly and Caroline Ordaz. She was the grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of three. Molly will be dearly missed by all. There will be a service at her home April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. on Pioneer Road, Beatty, Nevada. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or Comfort Hospice Care of Pahrump, Nev. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries