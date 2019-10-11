|
MARY JEAN BALL Mary Jean Ball, 87 of Pahrump, formerly of El Cajon/San Diego, Calif. died peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2019 at Honey Bee Homes in Pahrump. Born Sept. 24, 1932 in San Jacinto, Riverside County, Calif., she is predeceased by her father, Eugene Griggs, her mother, Ethel Reyes of San Diego, Calif., and her late husband of 35 years, James Oscar Ball. Mary was a homemaker living in San Diego/El Cajon, Calif. She enjoyed traveling to Riverside to see her aunts and cousins, where she was raised at an early age on the farm with her father, aunts, cousins and grandparents. Survivors include five children: Sandy Cobb of Beaverton, Ore., James Marcus Delaney of Pahrump, Brian James Delaney of Pahrump, John Wesley Ball of Des Moines, Iowa, and Phyllis Jean Ball of San Diego, Calif.; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Oct. 11, 2019