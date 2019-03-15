Resources More Obituaries for MICHAEL KAAHEA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MICHAEL LOVELL KAAHEA

Obituary Flowers MICHAEL LOVELL KAAHEA Michael Lovell Kaahea, 62, born Sept. 15 1956 went home to our Lord on February 21, 2019 with all of his family around him and a beautiful flurry of snow falling in Las Vegas. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, he was a resident of Pahrump, NV for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Kristal; his daughter, Kristyne & son Cody Kaahea; daughter Kristyna & son Daniel Baptista, all from Las Vegas; brother, Zachery (Lynnda) Kaohu of Honolulu; grandson, Makoa Baptista; granddaughters, Kawailehua & Keahi Kaahea and Makena Baptista. Many brothers & sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, & close friends who loved him dearly. A wonderfully patient man whose whole world was taking care of his wife and family. Always there for anyone who needed anything and would give the shirt off his back to help you. He loved Bingo and had many friends who knew what a fun man he was, and he will be sorely missed. We will be having a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Noon, held at 1301 S Tiptop Trl, Pahrump, NV 89048, where family and friends can gather to remember and celebrate the wonderful and great man that he was. The family would like to thank so many people who helped throughout this ordeal, the manager, Denny and the staff of Smith's Food and Drug, TJ Moore and the customers who helped, the paramedics, sheriff's deputies, DVH staff and the flight & ambulance crew. Spring Valley Hospital ER and ICU staff & doctors, without whom his family would not have had the opportunity to gather and shower the love and aloha to this giant teddy of a man. Their help allowed us the miracle of having him with us for the last few days to say "Aloha l'a O'e; A Hui Hou; Meke Aloha Pumehana; Helemai Ke Akua" (I love You, Until we meet again, With our fondest love, Go with God). Fly high and free baby. Rest in Love! Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.