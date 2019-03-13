Resources More Obituaries for PATRICIA LEIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PATRICIA ANN LEIS

Obituary Flowers PATRICIA ANN 'PATTY' LEIS Patricia Ann 'Patty' (Jacobs) Leis. After a long battle with cancer, Patty has gone to her permanent home to be with Jesus. She passed on February 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, with her loved ones by her side, at just 65 years young. Patty graduated in 1972 from the Shoshone High School. Patty had a big impact on the Pahrump community. She is most remembered by her sweet smile, her selfless and giving spirit, and a big heart that forgave quickly and loved unconditionally. She had a special place in her heart for the children at the school where she worked, and the feeling was always mutual. Her coworkers knew her as a fun-loving prankster who would give anyone the shirt off her back, and there would probably be money in the pocket to provide a little extra help. Patty was a small person with a huge personality and big shoes that could never be filled. She was a Christian with a strong faith in God and lived a life that was a witness to Him. Patty was preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her loving and grateful husband, Dale Leis; her two daughters, Jackie Alves and Elena Ruhland; her three grandchildren; her sisters, Johnnie Lutze and Veda Richards. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. Per Patty's request, there will not be a funeral. However, there will be a celebration of life sometime in the near future. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.