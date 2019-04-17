Services Pahrump Community Church 1061 E Wilson Rd Pahrump, NV 89048 Resources More Obituaries for PHYLLIS JONES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PHYLLIS ANN JONES

Obituary Flowers PHYLLIS ANN JONES Phyllis Ann Turnell Smith Jones was born to Albert & Minnie Turnell on June 7, 1927 in Delhi, Calif. Her family moved to Cottonwood, Calif. while she was still a child, and she spent most of her life in the Cottonwood/Redding area before moving to Pahrump in 1999. In addition to raising five children, Phyllis has done farm work, earned a degree in nursing and served over twenty years as an LVN, owned and operated Bowman Country Store in Cottonwood and had been actively involved in farmers markets for years. Phyllis trusted Jesus Christ as her Savior in her youth and has had a strong faith throughout her life. She was very involved in the Bowman Community Church having donated land from their Cottonwood farm for the building of this church. As soon as she moved to Pahrump, she made Pahrump Community Church her church home and was active there for twenty years. Phyllis passed away peacefully in her home on April 7, 2019 just two months short of her 92nd birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her two brothers, Kenneth and Clifford. She is survived by her five children, Thomas Smith of Ono, Calif., Peter Smith Jr. of Cottonwood, Calif., Paul Smith of Pahrump, Kenneth Smith of Cottonwood, Calif., and Sarah Belongie of Old Hickory, Tenn.; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Phyllis will be interred at Oaklawn Cemetery in Red Bluff Calif. with her children's father and her first husband, Peter G. Smith. Services were held April 16 at Pahrump Community Church on Wilson Road. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to Pahrump Community Church Deacons' Fund, or to . Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries