RAYMOND LAWRENCE KOESER Raymond Lawrence Koeser passed away June 19, 2019 at 4:00 a.m. in Pahrump. He was born May 1, 1921 in Watford City, North Dakota. He was a World War II Veteran in the Army working on B17 Bombers. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Clara Shave and Claus Koeser and five brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Clara Koeser; and his children, Lawrence (Gayle) Koeser, Barbara Santiago, Roger Koeser, and Janet Koeser; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Services will be held June 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Chief Tacopa Military Cemetary next to the Library.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on June 26, 2019
