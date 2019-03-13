Resources More Obituaries for RICHARD MAGARGAL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RICHARD MAGARGAL

RICHARD MAGARGAL If you ever had the chance to meet Richard Magargal, you wouldn't forget it. He was optimistic and enthusiastic about life, his faith in God, and his love for Arboriculture. He had a sharp wit and an uncanny ability to see humor in every situation. Everyone, friends and strangers alike, always heard about Jesus as he shared with a twinkle in his eye. Even though his stay in Pahrump was short, (moving from San Diego in January 2018 with his daughter and son-in-law to help on their nonprofit farm Safe Haven Oasis) he was able to influence many people in Pahrump Valley toward hope and positive changes in their lives. Richard passed away on March 10, 2019. He was born in San Bernardino, Calif. April 24, 1938. Richard had a hard upbringing and lived a difficult life up to age 40 when he stopped drinking and gave his life to Jesus. He overcame his dyslexia and learning disability to become a renowned, award-winning Arborist in Southern California and was a member of the International Society of Arboriculture. In his later years he also worked as an expert witness for court matters related to tree care and property. His passion for life and a phenomenal work ethic, throughout his 60-year career, propelled him into ministry and service in multiple areas. Just weeks before his passing, he attended a tree care seminar locally and started networking to create safety seminars. He was just beginning to make connections with the Southern Nevada Arborist Group regarding Palm safety, a serious concern of his due to recent increases in the preventable deaths of tree workers. As a member of Central Valley Baptist church, he soaked in the Bible studies of Pastor Michael Kincaid whose teachings Richard would often share with his family. During his first days in hospice, Rich would always ask the day and time to make sure he wasn't late for church! He sometimes worshipped at Calvary Chapel Pahrump also, especially enjoying the Friday night chapel service with U-Turn for Christ, a recovery program in Pahrump. Pastor John, U-Turn's Director, appreciated Richard's loving heart for the residents. Richard would speak to them one on one and offer counsel that made a lasting impact on many, even encouraging the families of the residents as well. One of his favorite quotes was "Without faith it is impossible to please God". He trusted in God and believed faith was the key to success in living a life dedicated to Christian principles. Another favorite quote was "Preach the Gospel at all times, if necessary, use words" (which is often attributed to St. Francis). Rich loved a good quote with a humorous twist. Yet, in reality, Rich always used words, words of love and encouragement and the hope of reconciliation to God through Jesus. His light will be truly missed in Pahrump but he will live on in our memories and in our actions as we love our neighbors as ourselves and preach the gospel following his example. Richard is survived by his four children, Ron Salazar of Adelanto, Calif., Rene Wallace of Pahrump, Richard K. Magargal of El Cajon Calif. and Jennifer Charpentiere of Escondido Calif., as well as 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Rd, Pahrump, NV 89048. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 13, 2019