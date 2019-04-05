Resources More Obituaries for ROBERT HUFFMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ROBERT H. HUFFMAN

Obituary Flowers ROBERT H. HUFFMAN Robert H. Huffman, (Bob Huffman), 81, passed away on March 15th, 2019. He was born January 24, 1938 in Enid, Okla. Bob is preceded in death by his Mother, Smilax Carter and Father, Elza Huffman. He is survived by his wife Marianida and six year old son Carlston Jay (CJ), first son, Brad Medlin and Brad's wife, Cheryl; daughters, Diane Funtinella and Tiffanny Huffman; sisters, Velvadean Foster , Mary Milam, and Voleta Booth who recently passed; brother, Frank Huffman and Frank's wife, Zoe Ann. Bob Huffman was a Pahrump gaming and hotel pioneer, entrepreneur, and community leader. Bob was owner-operator of Saddle West Resort and Hotel Casino in Pahrump from 1975 through 1989. Bob re-branded the Casino by transitioning it into the hotel and convention and resort business. In 1989, he sold the property to Shinehouse & Duesing. Bob was partner and developer at one time of the Pahrump Valley Speedway still a Pahrump attraction. Bob served as an elected member of Pahrump's Town Board. He was a founding charter member of Pahrump's Rotary Club. Bob was somewhat of philanthropist by financially supporting the welfare of others and the community. He was an elected member of The Pahrump Chamber of Commerce and served as Vice President as well as President. He loved the idea of Service organizations and was a proud member of The Pahrump Elks Lodge as well as The Pahrump Moose Lodge. Bob was always there to support various charities and fund-raising organizations. He had a special place and respect in his heart for our American Veterans. His life was his business and if he wasn't in the Casino, he was on the golf course. Bob was an excellent golfer. In the most recent past years, Bob took great pride and joy of the many friends he made throughout his life. The pride and joy of the past few years were found with his wife, Marianida, and son, CJ. We will all miss you. Services will be held April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church, Gamebird Road, Pahrump, NV. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.