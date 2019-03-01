Resources More Obituaries for SHIRLEY FLORENCE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SHIRLEY JOAN FLORENCE

Obituary Flowers SHIRLEY JOAN FLORENCE Sunrise - September 1, 1935 Sunset - January 10, 2019. Born to Theresa and John Huckaby in Watsonville, Calif., Shirley grew up in Hollister, Calif. She met her love at first sight, Lester Florence, who was on leave from the U.S. Army, and after a two week romance they were married. She followed Lester to Texas, Kansas, Alaska, Georgia, and Salinas, Calif. following Lester's retirement from the U.S Army. Shirley was a homemaker until her children were grown and then went to work for the Salinas Union High School District as a Food Service Worker at North Salinas High School. She retired from the school district , and she and Lester sold their house. They purchased a motorhome to fulfill their lifelong dream of traveling together. They settled in the high desert in Pahrump where they lived for 16 years, eventually moving back to the Salinas Valley. Shirley is survived by the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Lester Florence; her children, Theresa (Bill), David (Gabby), Leslie (Steve); sister, Marjorie Waters; 13 grandkids, Matthew (Sara), Sarah (Frank), Kaitlin (Jorge), Jacob (Katie), Steven (Rachel), Stepfanie, Gillian, Sierra, Brandon, Emily, Andrew, Ashley, Dillan; and great grandchildren, Raegan, Paisley, Brayden, Sadie, Falynn, Blaze, Jianna (Jiji), Rowynn, and Callie. She will be missed by all who knew her. There will be a memorial service held at Liberty Chapel Church, Soledad, Calif. on March 9, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Monterey County. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Mar. 1, 2019