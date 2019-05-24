|
|
|
TA'AFILI SAGAPOLUTELE Ta'afili Fa'atafuga Sagapolutele, 84, passed away May 18, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born April 14, 1935 in Ili Ili, American Samoa. Ta'afili moved from Las Vegas to Pahrump where he lived for 14 years. He was an avid golfer and Polynesian dancer. Ta'afili was preceded in death by his sisters, Vai Acedo of Hawaii, Aiga Pili of California; brother, Joe Sagapolutele of Florida. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judy C. Sagapolutele; sisters, Latea Floor and Talai'i Sagapolutele of American Samoa, Ulu Ah-Ching of Hawaii, Pou Chenelle of Maryland; brothers, Tuputala Sagapolutele, Ausage Sagapolutele and Ta'afili Sagapolutele of American Samoa and Tupu Sagapolutele of California. There will be a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Nathan Adelson Hospice.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on May 24, 2019
