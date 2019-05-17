Resources More Obituaries for TERRY SIMKINS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? TERRY A. SIMKINS

1955 - 2019 Obituary Flowers TERRY A. SIMKINS In Loving Memory of (FIG) Terry Simkins, beloved husband, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle and Friend to many, passed away May 6, 2019 in Pahrump. FIG was born Dec. 30, 1955 in Las Vegas and moved to Pahrump at three days old where he grew up in the valley he loved and pretty much never left (all except for a short time in Las Vegas). You could always find him in his shop building an engine or tearing something apart. If you had a question about a motor of any kind, or almost anything having to do with more speed or more power, he would have the answer. He loved the race track and everything that went with it. He even won Track Champion and a trophy or two. He especially loved the time with his friends in the shop. He also loved the sand dunes and traveling to Idaho and Dumont Dunes. The standard was "There has got to be a way to make this thing go faster." He spent his career running heavy equipment, and it was common knowledge that if you needed the side of a mountain moved with absolute precision, and the tool for the job was a D11 Caterpillar bulldozer, FIG would be the one for the job. FIG is survived by his loving wife, Tamie Simkins; his brother, David (Susan) Simkins; and Many family and friends. FIG was proceeded in death by his parents, Allan and Zula Simkins; and Uncle, Paul Simkins. He was Greatly Loved and will be missed by all who knew him and will forever be in our hearts. It was his wish that there be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pahrump Valley Speedway. Published in Pahrump Valley Times on May 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.