VOLETA N BOOTH Voleta N. Booth, 88, passed away March 18, 2019 in Pahrump. She was born August 31, 1931. Throughout her life, Voleta was a strong, independent, business woman. She loved traveling, wearing stylish clothing and shoes, dancing, and playing cards. Voleta also loved surrounding herself with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Johnny Booth; son, Lance Booth; and daughter, Brina Alstrom. Voleta is survived by her brother, Franklin Huffman; sisters, Mary Milam and Velvadean Foster; grandchildren, Keri Webb, Kenneth Booth, and Clint Bennett; and five great-grandchildren. We ask that no matter where you may be, on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 7 p.m., you take a moment to light a candle and honor Voleta's memory.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on Apr. 5, 2019
