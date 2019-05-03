|
|
|
WALTER ROBERT TUZINSKI Walter Robert Tuzinski Age 54, of Las Vegas, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born in Simi Valley Calif., and son of the Late Robert and Carol TuzInski. Walter was a veteran in the United States Army. He worked for the City of North Las Vegas in Construction Services. He is succeeded by his children, Richard Tuzinski and Amanda Tuzinski of Las Vegas; and his calico cat, 'Cookie' affectionately known as Duchess De Mew Mew. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on May 3, 2019
