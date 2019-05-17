|
WILLIAM HEISIG William "Bill" Heisig, 70, of Pahrump, passed away May 8, 2019. William was born May 10, 1948, in Germany, and was a 40-year resident of Nevada. He was a U.S. Army Combat Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War receiving a Bronze Star and was an Army Commendation Medal recipient. Bill was a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer. He enjoyed golfing, cooking and was a remote control hobbyist. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Helmut and Ilse Heisig. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Pleuss; sons, Jason Heisig and Michael Heisig; and sister, Rosa Szwankowski. No services are scheduled. Donations may be made to St. Judes or .
Published in Pahrump Valley Times on May 17, 2019
